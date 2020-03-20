First Alert Weather: Slick this morning, Windy Friday

We saw the light snowfall overnight last night, and that has led to slick spots and even a few snow covered roads this morning. We saw a final push from the storm early this morning, which dumped a quick inch or two in our southern viewing area. This is what has caused the slick conditions for most of our southern communities, as most of the precipitation stayed as rain for as long as it could down south before transitioning to snow overnight. The snow is moving out by around 6 or 7 in the morning, and then we have to deal with cooler temperatures and mainly, the wind. Wind speeds will be around 15-20mph for most of the day with gusts up to 35mph possible. This will be very similar to the windy Friday we had last week. Thankfully we will be staying dry today other than a few early morning leftover flurries. The cloud coverage will also break later in the day with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny finish to our Friday. The weekend ahead still looks nice with 30s expected and sunshine on Saturday before cloud coverage returns for our Sunday.