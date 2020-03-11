First Alert Weather: Slick roads possible this morning

As we continue to clear out the light rain and snow showers we saw last night, slick spots are possible on the roads this morning. Most of the roadways are just wet this morning, but in low lying areas, side streets and sidewalks, slick spots have developed overnight.

Today we look forward to staying dry, but mostly cloudy skies are taking over for much of today. We could see a few peeks of sunshine, but that is about it for today. At least temperatures crank up into the low 40s again this afternoon, likely melting away any of the light accumulation we picked up last night.

The next weather maker looks to be Thursday, as another low pressure system looks to move into the area. This will feature rain showers for most, but areas in the northwoods will likely see light snowfall mixing in. We could see up to an inch of additional snowfall for some of our northern communities, while the rest of us can expect around a half an inch of rainfall.