First Alert Weather: Slick roads possible this morning

Rain and snow showers move into the area today, as we are expecting a slick morning commute for some this morning. Snow totals will still not be too impressive, but the system has slowed down, opening the door to slightly elevated snow totals. North of 29, we could see a trace to 2" with an isolated 3 inches in some spots. Our southern friends will likely see some rain mixing in here and there, but a trace to around an inch is still likely. Since the system has slowed down, we are expecting the chance for snow to continue through around 10 or 11AM for some, before a few spotty afternoon rain or snow showers make their way through as well. Most of the accumulation will be in the morning hours this morning, but with temperatures still rising to the mid to upper 30s this afternoon, we will be seeing improving road conditions for your evening commute. A very similar situation to what we saw on Tuesday. Exercise caution this morning.

The weekend ahead is still looking fantastic with 40s and 50s briefly returning.