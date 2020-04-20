First Alert Weather: Showers with a rumble of thunder possible

This morning you may see quite a bit of sunshine overhead in the early morning hours, especially in our central and southern viewing areas. Cloud coverage will continue increasing throughout the morning hours, eventually breaking for some afternoon showers. Early this morning there is also a chance to see a brief rain or snow shower in the northwoods, with more overall cloud coverage. This will quickly transition to rain with warming temperatures. With the showers this afternoon, there may be a thunderstorm or two embedded within this cold front. That may bring locally heavier rain for a brief time this afternoon. Late in the day, we may see the rainfall transitioning back into light snowfall in our northernmost communities. This could bring a quick dusting or so, but it is not expecting to bring widespread issues.

Temperatures will thankfully still cooperate today with upper 40s and low 50s expected. The best time to get outside today will be in the morning hours before the rain showers develop.