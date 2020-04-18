First Alert Weather: Showers tonight, cooler Sunday

After a warmer Saturday with temperatures rising close to 60 in parts of the region, a cold front will roll through for tonight. Scattered showers are expected through late evening, then some partial clearing overnight. Lows by morning in the low to mid 30s.

Partly cloudy and cooler Sunday with afternoon readings peaking in the mid 40s to near 50. Another cold front is on tap for Monday with clouds and the risk of rain showers, which may mix with snow showers at times in the Northwoods. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Partly cloudy on Tuesday, still cooler than average for the later half of April with highs in the mid 40s. Clouds Wednesday, along with some showers and milder. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. A mix of sun and clouds, more pleasant on Thursday with daytime readings topping out close to 60. Partly to mostly cloudy Friday with highs in the low to mid 50s. Cooler starting next weekend on Saturday with rain possible. Highs in the mid 40s.