First Alert Weather: Showers this morning, nice evening

We are expecting rain showers to move through today, especially in the morning hours. By the mid-morning hours, many of us will see rain showers. They will taper off later this afternoon, as many models show us even bringing sunshine back for the later part of the day. These rain showers are not expected to have strong to severe storms embedded within, but we may see one or two weaker thunderstorms over the next few days. After the rain moves out this afternoon, temperatures will remain similar to what we have been seeing as of late. That means upper 50s and low 60s later this evening with sunshine. It will turn into a fantastic finish after the rain heads out. Tonight we may see fog develop which could lower visibilities tomorrow morning. More rain showers will return tomorrow and we may see a few more weak thunderstorms as well. The rain showers look to linger through the morning hours of Wednesday before tapering off. The rest of the week looks great with 60s and sunshine. The weekend ahead also looks great, but if we begin to notice a change in the pattern, we will let you know.