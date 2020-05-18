First Alert Weather: Showers linger today with wind

The same low pressure system that brought all the rain on Sunday is still lingering just to our south. Last week, our models showed this system moving out of the area, but it has stalled out since. This brings a chance for more showers today and winds that will likely remain in place around 20mph. Most of the rain will fall in our eastern viewing area throughout today. Shawano will likely be one of the areas that sees the most rainfall today. Other spots like Wausau could see a few showers in the morning that taper off in the afternoon, but there is still a chance to see an afternoon shower here and there. The strong winds will suppress temperatures today as well, so we only jump into the mid 50s! By tomorrow, we will still see plenty of cloud coverage, but not nearly the amount of showers that we have seen as of late. Temperatures recover tomorrow to near-normal temps. By Wednesday, we are back in the 70s, which is slightly above average for this time of the year.