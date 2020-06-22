First Alert Weather: Showers likely today

After plenty of rain fell this weekend, we are in for a bit more here today. The latest models this morning are showing most areas between a quarter of an inch to a half an inch of rainfall throughout the rest of today. The lesser amounts will generally be in the northwoods, with most of the rainfall getting picked up to our southeast. There is a potential to see more than a half an inch of rain if we see thunderstorms develop later today. Right now there is no severe chances for the afternoon, but we may see some thunderstorm activity, especially to the southeast. For most areas, we can expect off and on light rain showers with light wind speeds. A great day to have an umbrella on hand. Temperatures will also stay on the cooler side of things with afternoon temps only reaching the upper 60s and low 70s. Tomorrow we look to dry things out again, but we have a chance to see a spotty afternoon shower, or weak thunderstorm.