First Alert Weather: Showers ending, brighter end to week

It has been a soggy Thursday across North Central Wisconsin. Periods of rain will persist into early this evening as low pressure makes progress east through the region. Some snow showers may mix in at times in the north before the precipitation ends. Otherwise, winds will be the main issue for tonight and on Friday, gusting up to 30-35 mph at times. Mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid to upper 20s. A fair amount of sunshine on Friday but still brisk. Afternoon readings topping out in the mid 30s.

The weekend will once again be a dry one across the Wisconsin River Valley, but not as mild as the past couple of weekends. Sunshine along with a few clouds on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 30s. The next risk of rain showers returns to the area later Monday afternoon and into Monday night. Some snow could mix in with the snow at night. Highs on Monday in the upper 30s. Clouds yielding to sunshine on Tuesday with highs in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday with afternoon showers possible. Highs in the mid 40s. Partly cloudy on Thursday with highs in the mid 30s.