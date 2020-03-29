First Alert Weather: Showers ending, brighter Monday

Evening rain showers or snow showers will wind down, then mostly cloudy for tonight. Lows by morning in the low 30s. Monday starts with clouds, giving way to sunshine as the day goes on. Highs close to 50. Partly cloudy on Tuesday and slightly cooler with highs in the upper 40s. More clouds for the rest of the week with a chance of showers Wednesday. High in the mid to upper 40s. Showers are expected Wednesday night. Another batch of rain Thursday with highs in the upper 40s. Rain expected Thursday night into Friday, along with a chance of a storm. Highs in the low 50s. Saturday has some sun with highs in the upper 40s. Next Sunday features considerable cloudiness with showers. Highs in the mid 40s.