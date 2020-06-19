First Alert Weather: Showers and storms return today

We hope you enjoyed the gorgeous weather we have seen so far this week, because the pattern is changing for the weekend ahead. Rain chances return today along with plentiful cloud coverage. We will see mostly cloudy skies for most of today with the chance for showers and storms. It will not be raining all day long, but with the front stalled out over us, that brings moisture from the south, and that will end up bringing scattered showers and even a chance for a weaker thunderstorm.

Many areas will just see a passing shower or storm here and there, but since we do have the stalled out front, there may be a few communities that see showers lasting a bit longer than just a 'passing shower', while others may largely miss out on rain showers today. The shower and storm chances remain for the weekend ahead. Most of the rain looks to fall on Saturday and Saturday night. By Sunday we may still see an isolated shower here and there, but the models look to briefly dry things out for us for a majority of our Sunday before more rain chances return for next week.