First Alert Weather: Showers and storms return today

This morning we have dense fog in place. Dense fog advisories have been issued for most of our communities except our far western areas. This is in effect until 10AM this morning. After the fog lifts, you will notice plenty of cloud coverage before the showers return. We may see a spotty shower or two this morning, but this afternoon we are expecting steadier rain showers to develop with the chance for a few storms as well. Our far southern communities have a marginal risk for severe weather this afternoon and evening. Most of the storms will not be strong to severe, but there is the chance to see one or two of those showers become strong to severe briefly. The main threat this afternoon would be strong winds and large hail if we do see thunderstorms develop locally. The strongest storms from this low pressure system will sit far to the south of Wisconsin this afternoon. Tonight the rain showers continue, and we are expecting some of them to linger into the early morning hours of Wednesday. By Wednesday afternoon we dry back up again and the rest of the week into the weekend look exceptional as of this morning.