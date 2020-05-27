First Alert Weather: Showers and storms again possible today

Showers and storms are yet again possible today as a cold front continues to stall just to our northwest. This front will slowly work its' way through the area throughout today and early tomorrow. This brings a chance for a few showers in the northwoods this morning. Most of the rain looks to develop in the early afternoon hours, similar to what we saw yesterday. We are likely not going to see severe activity this afternoon, but the chance for a storm to produce wind gusts around 45mph are not out of the question. With these pulse-type storms, we may see some brief heavy downpours, but they should not last for an extended period of time.

Tonight, as the front slowly works its' way through, we have a chance to see around an inch or two of rain falling in some spots overnight tonight. We are continuing to monitor this, but by the afternoon hours on Thursday, many areas will begin drying out, and it will turn into a fantastic finish for Thursday. The weekend ahead features 60s and 70s with plentiful sunshine and no rain chances! Once we clear out this slow moving cold front tomorrow afternoon, we should be good to go for the weekend!