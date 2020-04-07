First Alert Weather: Showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder

We saw some drizzle develop overnight in our central and southern areas this morning. Rain showers have also made their way into north-central Wisconsin this morning. it will be a bit of a soggy morning with a few showers and a chance to hear a few rumbles of thunder as well. We are not expecting severe weather, as the chance for strong to severe storms lies well to our south. Most of the showers also look to move through in the morning to early afternoon hours. By the mid to late afternoon, we will see the rain showers stop, and there is also a decent chance to see some sunshine returning at the end of the day. Tonight we clear out the cloud coverage briefly before bringing back another chance for a few scattered showers tomorrow. We are expecting a touch more sunshine tomorrow, but we still have the chance to see the rain showers here and there. Temperatures still look to cool down by the time we reach Thursday, with low 40s taking over.