First Alert Weather: Shower chances to start the week

We have some chances to see rainfall early this week, but we will have just as much dry time to peek your head outside for a bit. Temperatures look to rise back into the mid 50s this afternoon for most areas, but mostly cloudy skies will be around for most of the day. We have a chance to see a few peeks of sunshine today, but we have just as good of a chance to see an isolated rain shower. This afternoon is the best chance we have to see any rain showers, and if we do, it should be a quick passing shower. Tonight we will see the cloud coverage remain with a small chance for another passing shower or so, but temperaturs will fall to the upper 30s and mid 40s, so there is not much of a chance to see any snowflakes mixing in. Tomorrow looks to be very similar with mostly cloudy skies and a rain shower here and there. We will continue the mostly cloudy with an isolated rain shower trend through Wednesday before we begin to clear things up for Thursday and Friday. We will see cooler temperatures move into the area by Thursday, but no extreme cold is forecasted.