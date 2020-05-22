First Alert Weather: Shower chances for the weekend

Today will be another nice day outside, but we are expecting plenty of cloud coverage that we have not seen the last few days. Expect mostly cloudy skies as temperatures rise into the upper 60s and low 70s. Tomorrow brings the first chance for showers over the weekend. Most of the day will still remain dry but there may be a few sprinkles or a light rain shower in the morning, and then another chance for the afternoon. Temperatures crank up for Sunday and Monday as upper 70s and low 80s return to the forecast. This will also bring another chance for a few more showers Sunday and Monday. Sunday looks to be the overall driest day outside with just an isolated chance for showers. A few models are even keeping plenty of spots dry through the day Sunday. Monday however brings the best chance in the weekend ahead for showers or a storm. Right now, we are not expecting severe weather as most of the rain will fall as light to moderate showers, but we will continue to monitor this over the weekend ahead.