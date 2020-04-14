First Alert Weather: Scattered snow showers possible

We are slowly drying things out from the easter winter storm. Overnight last night we saw a few light snow showers make their way through the area. This may lead to a few slick spots here and there in the early morning hours. Most of us will start the morning with quite a bit of sunshine before building up the cloud coverage throughout the morning hours. This afternoon, we could still see some sunshine poking through the clouds, but we also have just as good of a chance to see a few flurries or brief snow showers. There is the potential to pick up a quick dusting or a few tenths of an inch for some spots, but it will likely not make it until the end of the day with temperatures right around the freezing mark this afternoon. Tomorrow looks to be much drier, but there is a chance to see a few PM flurries or very light snow showers in the northwoods. Beyond tomorrow, the rest of the week into the weekend looks exceptional! Temperatures finally start climbing again by Thursday, and we will jump back into the 50s by Saturday.