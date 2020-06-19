First Alert Weather: Scattered showers & storms expected

Considerable cloudiness this afternoon with scattered showers and a storm possible. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80. The showers will wind down after sunset this evening, then mostly cloudy tonight and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Saturday is expected to be unsettled at times with bouts of showers and scattered storms. Some storms Saturday afternoon into the evening could be strong to possibly severe with downpours, gusty winds, and small hail. Highs in the mid 70s. Father's Day is still not picture perfect and certainly not completely dry. Showers may linger during the morning hours in some locales, with additional chances of showers or a storm later in the day. Highs in the upper 70s. A cold front will attempt to push across the region later on Monday. Until it does so, more showers and storms are expected on Monday with afternoon readings topping out in the low to mid 70s.

Partly sunny on Tuesday with a chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Highs in the mid 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday, once again there may be some showers or storms around during the afternoon with temps peaking in the mid 70s. Thursday might be the next completely dry day locally with some sun and highs in the mid 70s. Clouds increasing on Friday with afternoon showers or storms possible. High in the low 80s.