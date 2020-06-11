First Alert Weather: Scattered PM storms, some strong

There will be more in the way of sunshine than clouds today across the Wisconsin River Valley, however it is not going to be staying completely dry. A cold front will be dropping through the region this afternoon into the early evening, sparking scattered showers and storms. The potential exists that some storms could be strong to possibly severe with gusty winds up to 60 mph, an isolated risk of hail, and downpours. The time frame for the storms will be from 2 PM to 9 PM. Highs today in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Lingering evening showers or a storm ending, otherwise partly cloudy tonight with lows by morning in the mid to upper 40s. Partly cloudy and cooler on Friday with highs in the mid 60s. The weekend is shaping up to be a good one weather-wise. A fair amount of sun on Saturday, highs in the upper 60s. Mostly sunny on Sunday with highs in the low 70s. There is one caveat, however, that being up in the north where temperatures on Saturday and Sunday morning could dip back into the mid to upper 30s, with a risk of areas of frost developing. If this trend continues, a First Alert Weather Day will be issued for at least Saturday morning.

Going down the road into the new week, warmer times are ahead. Partly cloudy on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s Monday, while the mid 80s Tuesday. Morning showers or storms possible on Wednesday, then partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Partly cloudy and rather warm next Thursday with highs in the upper 80s.