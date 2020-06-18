First Alert Weather: Risk of showers & storms return

We have had quite the stretch of dry and gradually warmer early summer weather in North Central Wisconsin. You'll still need the shades this afternoon with a decent amount of sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s.

Turning mostly cloudy tonight with a chance of showers or a storm toward morning in the western parts of the area. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. More clouds than sun on Friday with a chance of scattered showers or storms, especially for the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Father's Day weekend continues the risk of showers and storms both days. Not total washouts, but there will be times where you'll need the umbrella or a backup plan if you have outdoor activities in mind. Highs in the mid 70s. Monday continues the opportunities for showers or storms as a cold front slowly inches toward the region. Highs in the mid 70s. Partly sunny on Tuesday with daytime readings peaking in the low to mid 70s. Wednesday a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon showers or storms possible. High in the low 70s. A similar story for next Thursday with daytime readings rising into the mid 70s.