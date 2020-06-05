First Alert Weather: Risk of First Alert Weather Days Next Week

Sunshine will be more common than clouds for this afternoon with temps peaking in the upper 70s to around 80. A moonlit sky tonight and tranquil with lows by morning in the low to mid 50s.

A good deal of sunshine on Saturday with afternoon readings rising into the mid 70s. A warm front will push across the region late Saturday night into Sunday morning, with a chance of early morning showers or a storm in the north. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday is likely to be a First Alert Weather Day as it will be another hot one in the region. Sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. After that, we will be watching the arrival of a cold front for Tuesday afternoon, which is likely to spark showers and storms in the region. The potential exists for some storms to be strong to severe with damaging winds, hail, and torrential downpours. However, this front is anticipated to slow down as what remains of Tropical Storm/Tropical Depression Cristobal heads north ahead of the cold front. If this scenario plays out, that would enhance the risk for heavy rainfall in the region from Tuesday night into part of Wednesday. At this time, 2 to 4 inches of rain could occur, which would lead to flooding issues across a majority of the region. First Alert Weather Days are also likely for Tuesday and Wednesday if this trend for heavy rain continues in the forecast.