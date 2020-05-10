First Alert Weather: Record cold Mother's Day

The May 2020 polar vortex has produced unseasonably cold conditions across North Central Wisconsin. A number of frosty mornings with temperatures close to or below freezing have been the story since Friday, May 8, and will continue to be the story through this coming Tuesday, May 12.

Sunday was poised to possibly set a record for snowfall on Mother's Day, however, the snow was lighter in intensity than anticipated, and a majority of the area had little to no accumulation due to melting. Instead, Mother's Day 2020 resulted in record cold daytime temperatures across the region. Record cold highs were set in Antigo, Marshfield, Merrill, Rhinelander, the Stevens Point airport, Wausau, and Wisconsin Rapids. In addition, it was the coldest Mother's Day all-time in Antigo, where the high only made it to 37°, breaking the previous minimum-maximum temp of 40° set in 1960. Mother's Day 1960 was also the coldest on record in Wausau and Merrill. The high on Sunday in both locations matched that temperature for being the coldest Mom's Day over the past 100+ years.

More records could be set on Tuesday with the potential for record lows as morning readings are expected to dip back into the 20s.