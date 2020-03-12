First Alert Weather: Rainy Thursday ahead

Get ready for a rainy Thursday today. We will start to see light rain showers moving into the area this morning right around daybreak. We will continue to see rain showers off and on throughout much of the day before we clear things out in the evening hours. Temperatures this morning are already warmer than 32 degrees for most, so there is not much of a chance to see snow showers for most of us. Some areas in the extreme northwoods could see some light snow showers mixing in later in the day, but accumulation will be very limited up north. Most of us can expect plenty of rain today and between around .25 and .5 of an inch of rainfall. Some areas could see slightly more. This is not enough rain to see widespread flooding, but if we see ice jams forming, there may be some localized flooding in some areas. As the system moves out later today, it brings in the strong breezes for our Friday with cooler temperatures.