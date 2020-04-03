First Alert Weather: Rain showers to snow showers tonight, brighter weekend

Changes are headed our way in the form of a cold front. Rain showers will be more common for the remainder of the day with temps topping out in the 50s. As the front shifts east across the region this evening, rain showers will mix with and change to snow showers, especially north and west of Wausau. Any snow that falls will not amount to much on paved surfaces, but a slushy accumulation is possible on non-paved things outside. Chilly tonight with the precipitation winding down around midnight, then some clouds. Lows by morning in the mid to upper 20s. A fair amount of sunshine to start the weekend Saturday with afternoon temps rising into the upper 40s. More sun than clouds on Sunday and a bit milder. Highs in the mid 50s.

The new work week features clouds on Monday with a chance of showers. Highs in the low 50s. Milder on Tuesday with times of rain and perhaps a thunderstorm. Highs close to 60. Cooler for the remainder of the week with some sun Wednesday, high in the low to mid 50s. A mix of sun and clouds Thursday with daytime temps not making it much higher than the mid 40s. Dry next Friday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.