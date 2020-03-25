First Alert Weather: Rain switches to snow tonight

Cloudy skies return today, but so do the precipitation chances. We are looking at a cloudy morning with the chance for patchy drizzle and maybe a light rain shower. This afternoon we will start to see a steadier rainfall for most of us. Temperatures look to rise into the mid to upper 40s this afternoon, so that will help to warm the ground temperatures before the snow begins falling. Temps will drop early tonight as we will see a transition to snow in the northwoods in the early nighttime hours. The warm ground temperatures will likely melt some of the snow at first, slightly bringing down snowfall totals, but slick roads are still likely north of 29 by the time we reach Thursday morning. North of 29 we are expecting around 1-3 inches of snow, but a few areas could potentially see slightly more. Right around Wausau and further south, we are only looking at a trace to an inch of possible snowfall. The most likely scenario is that most areas south of 29 will either see very light snowfall, or just rain throughout today and tonight.

This weekend we are still tracking another storm system that now looks to bring plenty of rain showers through our communities. There is a potential to see snow mixing in, but we will keep you posted with the latest on the next storm.