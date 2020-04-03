First Alert Weather: Rain showers today, gorgeous weekend

Temperatures will still be very comfortable today, as we are starting out the morning in the upper 30s and low 40s. We are looking to see some drizzle or possibly a light rain shower in the morning hours before seeing some more rain showers return for the evening and overnight hours tonight. We are expecting to see less than a half an inch of rainfall, so the chance to see flooding is reduced with this cold front. We may see a transition over to light snowfall north of 29 tonight. With the warm temperatures we have been seeing, and with todays' high temperatures expected to be in the low to upper 50s, we will not see much if any of it stick to the ground by tomorrow morning. There may be a dusting on grassy surfaces or so, but that is about it. This will clear out tonight, and well before sunrise on Saturday. There may be some early morning cloud coverage leftover on Saturday morning, but expect low to mid 50s for the weekend ahead and quite a bit of sunshine. The best time to get outside today would be during the morning hours before we see the steadier showers sneak in.