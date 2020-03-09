First Alert Weather: Rain showers today

What a weekend we just had. The warmer temperatures are sticking around this morning, and that will help our case with the precipitation moving through. We are expecting some morning drizzle and possible a light rain shower. Towards the afternoon, a low pressure system will travel through our southern area. This will bring rain showers to our southern communities throughout the afternoon hours. Right along 29 and further north, we will likely see less rain showers, but still the cloud coverage and drizzle here and there. Temperatures should remain in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s by the afternoon, so there isn't much of a chance to see snow showers during the daytime today. As temps cool tonight and the system moves out, there may be a few flurries here and there, but accumulation is not expected. Sunshine returns tomorrow, but a quick blast of light snow is possible Tuesday night, making for a potentially slick Wednesday morning commute.