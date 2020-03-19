First Alert Weather: Rain changes to snow tonight

Rain showers will pick up this morning and linger throughout much of our Thursday. There could be a few breaks in the action, but there is also a chance to see a brief downpour with a touch of thunder and lightning also. Most areas will see around 0.5 - 1" of rainfall by the end of the day. With snow still melting and generally saturated soil, there is a chance to see some isolated flooding, especially if we see ice jams begin to form.

The rain showers will turn into snow showers this evening in our extreme northern communities. The rain/snow line will continue creeping from northwest to southeast throughout the nighttime hours. Because we will be seeing the transition earlier in the night up north, that is where we are expecting most of the snowfall accumulation.

Most communities from Marshfield, Wausau, Antigo and further northwest can expect around an inch to 3 inches. Iron and Ashland counties could potentially pick up around 2-5 inches.

Southern friends can expect plenty of rainfall with a trace to an inch of snow overnight. Slick spots will be likely tomorrow morning on the roadways, especially in the northwoods, but we are expecting decreasing cloud coverage throughout the day tomorrow.