First Alert Weather: Potential snow Tuesday-Wednesday

Partly cloudy and cool tonight . Lows in the upper teens to low to mid 20s. Sunshine mixed with some clouds, continued mild on Friday. Highs around 40. Intervals of sun and clouds to start the new work week on Monday with daytime temps topping out in the low to mid 30s. There are changes on the way for Tuesday into Wednesday. At this point, there are varying options for snowfall potential on North Central Wisconsin.

The latest data from the NAM Model shows low pressure tracking from near St. Louis to Indianapolis, then retrograding back to the west through northern Illinois and eastern Iowa from Tuesday night into Wednesday. This would produce a swatch of accumulating snow in southern Wisconsin, much of Iowa, and southern Minnesota.

Meantime, the GFS Model, which has been the most northerly tracking of low pressure for Tuesday into Wednesday, takes the path of low pressure from northern Illinois up to the northern along the western shore of Lake Michigan from Racine to Green Bay Tuesday night into Wednesday, then shifting the low northeast into southern Canada. If this storm track were to play out, snow would encompass the southern half of the area on Tuesday afternoon, overspreading the rest of the area Tuesday night, tapering to light snow on Wednesday. In this case, an accumulating snow would be likely across Central Wisconsin, especially Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Lighter snowfall would be found north of Highway 29.

In contrast, the European Model has low pressure going from St. Louis to Indy then redeveloping a new low in eastern Iowa, which then shifts east back to Chicago and then off to the east toward Ohio. In this scenario, snow would be possible in the southern half of the area Tuesday afternoon, Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, coming to an end by the afternoon on Wednesday. The heaviest snowfall would be focused in southern Wisconsin.

With all of that in mind, there will be adjustments to the forecast locally for Tuesday and Wednesday. For now we'll call for a risk of snow Tuesday afternoon from Highway 29 on south, a possibility of snow Tuesday night and perhaps light snow on Wednesday. If nothing else, this is a heads up for the potential of messy travel conditions for parts of the area Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. Be sure to check back for more updates as additional data rolls in and hopefully a more well defined storm track is revealed.

In the wake of this winter storm, chilly for Thursday and Friday. More clouds Thursday, while some sun Friday. Highs Thursday in the mid to upper teens, to around 20 on Friday. Partly cloudy next Saturday. Highs in the upper 20s.