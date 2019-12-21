First Alert Weather: Possible record warmth to start week

Partly cloudy and cool tonight with lows in the low to mid 20s. Patchy fog early on Sunday in some locales, otherwise a fair amount of sunshine and milder. Highs ranging from the mid to upper 40s from Wisconsin Rapids on south, to the upper 30s to low 40s in the rest of the region farther to the north. Partly to mostly cloudy on Monday with highs in the low 40s. The tranquil weather pattern continues into Christmas Eve and Day with above average temperatures for late December. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s on Tuesday, while in the mid to upper 30s on Christmas Day.

The clouds stick around for Thursday with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the low 40s. Considerable cloudiness on Friday with afternoon readings peaking in the mid 30s. The next weather maker could hold off until next weekend with a possibility of rain, a wintry mix, or snow. Highs next Saturday in the mid 30s.