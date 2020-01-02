First Alert Weather: Overcast skies for your Thursday

Warmer than average temperatures take over yet again for today, but it looks like there will be plenty of cloud coverage as well. With the thick cloud coverage, there is a chance to see some patchy flurries and freezing drizzle this morning, and some drizzle in the afternoon hours. This should not impact your day, but if you notice some precip early in the morning on your windshield, take some extra precautions on the roadways. Temperatures will cool down tomorrow, but some sunshine could take over here and there. The next chance we have for snow now looks to be Sunday, as Fridays system has shifted south. Right now it looks like a light snow could fall Sunday morning into the afternoon hours. This does not look like it will be a massive snow storm on Sunday, but if that changes we will let you know.