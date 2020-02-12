First Alert Weather: Not as cold this weekend

Record low temperatures were set Friday morning in Marshfield at -22° and Merrill at -29°. Many other locales had temperatures start out in the -10s and -20s. Sunshine will continue to dominate for the rest of this Valentine's Day with highs in the upper single digits to low 10s.

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures going from the low to mid single digits this evening, rising to the upper single digits to low teens by daybreak on Saturday. Not as cold on Saturday with considerable cloudiness. There is a chance of snow showers, but any accumulations will be minimal, ranging from a dusting to less than a half inch. Highs in the upper 20s. Some sunshine on Sunday with highs in the mid 20s.

The next snow producer is on tap for Monday. Low pressure is forecast to roll east into the Badger State as the day goes along. Periods of light to moderate snow are anticipated. At this point, a few inches of snowfall is possible, which will make for snow covered and treacherous travel conditions at times. This currently not a First Alert Weather Day type of storm, but we will continue to monitor the evolution of this snow producer in the next couple of days. Highs on Presidents Day in the low 30s. A mix of sun and clouds Tuesday and chillier. High in the low 20s. Colder Wednesday with more clouds than sun. Highs struggle to around 10. Partly cloudy Thursday with highs in the mid teens. Milder by next Friday with a fair amount of sun. Highs in the low 30s.