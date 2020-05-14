First Alert Weather: A nicer end to the week

Rainfall Wednesday night into Thursday morning ranged from a few hundredths to a little over a tenth of an inch of rain in North Central Wisconsin. Clouds will be slowly breaking for a bit of sunshine for the remainder of the day with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Partly cloudy and cool tonight with lows in the low 40s north, mid 40s for Central Wisconsin. A mix of sun and clouds for the Northwoods Friday morning, yielding to sunshine by afternoon. Meantime, in Central Wisconsin, a fair amount of sunshine throughout the day on Friday. Afternoon readings topping out in the mid to upper 60s. Saturday kicks off with sunshine, followed by increasing clouds for the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

The next weather maker will be a rain producer, arriving Saturday evening and lasting into Sunday night. Periods of rain will be the story during this 24 to 36 hour stretch of time with anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of rainfall possible by the time it all wraps up Sunday night. Will a First Alert Weather Day be issued for this impending rainfall? At this time, we are going to say it is possible, but for flooding to take place, much of the region would have to see over 2 inches of rainfall in a shorter period of time. At the moment, this rain may have a chance to soak into the relatively dry ground and not lead to many issues. No less, be sure to check back for updates.

Beyond the soggy start to the new week, sunshine is back on Monday and sticks around into the middle of next week. Along with that, highs are forecast to be in the low 70s Monday, while the mid 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Partly cloudy on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.