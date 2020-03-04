First Alert Weather: Nice today, light snow tomorrow

We are in for a wonderful Wednesday today with near-average temperatures and plenty of sunshine. We may see some early morning cloud coverage, especially in the northwoods, but mostly sunny skies will quickly prevail. Tonight we bring the cloud coverage back, as well as a chance for some light rain and snow. The precipitation looks to pick up around midnight tonight, and it will mostly be moved out by the time we reach 6 or 7AM Thursday. Even with the precipitation moved out early, there will likely be plenty of slick spots in the morning hours Thursday before roads greatly improve in the afternoon hours with temperatures rising into the upper 30s and low 40s. Thursday afternoon we could see a light rain or snow shower briefly returning, but accumulation will be held to a minimum.

Snow totals look to remain between a trace to 1" for most of us. There is a potential to see a touch more than an inch for some, but this is not going to be a major winter storm by any means.