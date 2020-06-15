First Alert Weather: Nice start to the week

We are off to a fantastic start to the week today. Temperatures this morning began in the 40s so it was on the cooler side of things, but that makes for a great afternoon. Temps will eventually rise into the mid 70s for most areas by this afternoon. A southeasterly breeze of around 5-15mph will be around as well today. We are looking at a good deal of sunshine to start off our morning hours. One model shows the chance for a stray few sprinkles or an isolated light rain shower in the morning hours, but most will stay dry. The models for this afternoon are 50/50 with the cloud cover. Some show plentiful sunshine for most of the day, while others show an increase of afternoon cloud coverage. Right now we are banking on seeing slightly more clouds for the afternoon hours. Tomorrow will also remain dry, but that is when the temperatures really start to warm back up. Low to mid 80s return to the forecast tomorrow.