First Alert Weather: Nice Tuesday, warming trend

We are in for a nice Tuesday with plentiful sunshine and temperatures remaining in the 50s. With only a 5-10mph afternoon breeze, it should stay pretty nice all day long. Great working weather if you are outside today, it won't be too hot, or too chilly.

Tonight under mostly clear skies, we bring down the temperatures one last time. Temps tomorrow morning will be slightly warmer than what we are seeing this morning, but they still look to drop into the low 30s tomorrow morning. There will likely be another round of frost advisories or freeze warnings that get issued later today for the expected chill tonight.

That will be the last cold morning as cloud coverage and rain showers move into the area late Wednesday. The cloud coverage will help keep temperatures up, and we are only expecting light showers, so morning temps starting on Thursday should remain in the mid 40s.

Right now we are not expecting severe activity, and just light rain showers for Wednesday late in the day, through Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon looks great with temperatures rising into the upper 60s!