First Alert Weather: Nice Tuesday, snow returns Wednesday

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are in store for our Tuesday as temperatures return to the low to mid 20s. This is right where we should be for a late January afternoon. We bring back the cloud coverage overnight tonight and that will help retain some warmer temperatures overnight. This will warm us up for the rest of the week ahead as we look to remain in the low to mid 30s. Bad news for ice health around the area, but it will be comfortable outside at least.

Snow chances return to the area in the mid to late morning hours on Wednesday. Our latest models are showing most spots will pick up 1-3" of snow from the early afternoon Wednesday through Thursday morning. This could make for a messy evening commute Wednesday, and tough travel early Thursday morning.