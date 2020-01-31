First Alert Weather: Near record highs possible on Sunday

Today marks the 10th day in a row in Wausau and most of North Central Wisconsin where there will be no appearances made by the sun. On the flip side, it is still relatively mild for late January. There could be a few flurries or snow showers possible as the day goes along. Any accumulations will be minimal. Highs today in the upper 20s to around 30.

Scattered snow showers possible tonight, especially in the north, otherwise mainly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 20s. Milder for the weekend with clouds and perhaps some intervals of sunshine on Saturday. Highs in the mid 30s. Sunday for Groundhog Day it is even warmer. More clouds than sun with afternoon readings rising into the low to mid 40s. The record high for Wausau on Sunday is 45°, set back in 1992. So it could be challenged. Turning cooler on Monday with considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 30s. Mostly cloudy Tuesday, high in the low 20s. A winter storm tracking across the middle of the country Tuesday into Tuesday night is forecast to say just far enough to the south to not impact North Central Wisconsin. Meantime, down toward Madison, Milwaukee, and Chicago, accumulating snow is a better bet for Tuesday into Tuesday night.

Partly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday with highs Wednesday around 20, rising to the upper 20s on Thursday. Mostly cloudy next Friday with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s.