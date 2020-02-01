First Alert Weather: Near record highs on Groundhog Day

Welcome to the start of the last month of the meteorological winter! So far December and January have featured above average temperatures in Wausau and for the early days of February, that trend has continued. However, don't expect this month to stay mild, as Mother Nature is likely to throw some arctic chill our way eventually.

Mostly cloudy tonight as a warm front shifts east across the region. A rain/snow shower is possible. Temperatures fairly steady overnight in the upper 20s to low 30s. Intervals of clouds and some sun on Groundhog Day tomorrow. It is questionable whether Jimmy in Sun Prairie will see a shadow, while I am going to go out on a limb and say that even with an overcast sky in Punxsutawney, PA our friend Phil will proclaim 6 more weeks of winter and might even make a prediction on the Super Bowl while he is at it too. Meantime around here, it is going to be breezy and mild with near record highs possible. Wausau would have to make it to 45° (set in 1992), Stevens Point 44° (set in 1970), and Antigo 43° (set in 1991) to set a new record. The bottomline is the more sunshine we get Sunday, the better the chance of setting record highs.

Cooler times are on the way for the work week with more clouds than sun on Monday and Tuesday. Highs Monday in the low 30s, dropping to the low 20s for highs Tuesday. Some sunshine on Wednesday with afternoon readings around 20. Partly sunny Thursday as daytime temps rise to the low to mid 20s. Snow showers are possible on Friday with highs in the mid 20s. Partly sunny next Saturday with highs in the mid 20s.