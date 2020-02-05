First Alert Weather: Near average temps today

A cold morning with most spots around 0, and areas in the northwoods below 0. Thankfully we don't have much to talk about in terms of wind speeds. They are generally around 5mph or less. When you do see a breeze of around 5mph, that will bring down the wind chills well below zero. Bundling up is a must this morning, as it is much colder than what we have seen as of late. By this afternoon, we will warm back up to the low to mid 20s. Plenty of sunshine and a light southwesterly breeze will help to warm the temps today. Most communities will see mostly sunny skies today, but our southern communities are expecting partly to mostly cloudy skies. There aren't too many snow chances to talk about here with the forecast. We could see a few flurries or light snow showers on Friday, but accumulation looks to be minimal to non-existent. The next best chance we have is Sunday. It is still looking like light snowfall, but enough to cause plenty of issues on roadways. We will keep you posted on this next system.