First Alert Weather: Mostly cloudy, but warmer

Plenty of clouds will remain in the area today, but temperatures still look to rise into the 60s this afternoon. There is a small chance for an early morning shower, especially in our eastern viewing area, but most will stay dry throughout today. Later in the afternoon, we may see a few peeks of sunshine as the cloud coverage thins out late. Wind speeds also look to be reduced today, around 10-15mph with gusts up to 25.

Tonight we really clear out the last of the clouds, and that paves the way for a great deal of sunshine tomorrow. Mostly sunny skies are expected with temps in the low 70s by tomorrow. The dry streak looks to continue through the rest of the work-week, but we have some chances for precipitation over the weekend again. Last weekend we saw a low pressure system sit overhead, bringing soaking rains to the area. Right now, the latest models are indicating this will not be the case for the weekend ahead. A good chunk of the weekend will likely stay dry, but we do have a chance for a spotty shower or maybe even an afternoon thunderstorm. We will keep you posted with the latest weekend outlook.