First Alert Weather: More snow tonight into Saturday morning

Low pressure, which has been producing round after round of snow in the region since Wednesday morning, will throw one more wave of snow in our direction later this evening, lasting into the morning hours on Saturday.

The snow is forecast to arrive from 9 PM to Midnight, shifting in from east to west. Snow will fall overnight into Saturday morning from around Highway 51/I-39 on east, while snow showers and light snow will be the theme farther to the west. Roads will quickly become snow covered and hazardous later this evening, and not improve until mid-morning on Saturday as roads are plowed and treated. Total snowfall of 1-2" is expected in the western part of the region, while 2-4" of accumulation is anticipated from around Highway 51/I-39 onto the east. Lows tonight into the upper 20s to around 30.

Once the flakes wind down Saturday morning, mostly cloudy and relatively mild on Saturday. Afternoon temps topping out in the mid 30s. The pleasant late January temps continue on Sunday with considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 30s. Some intervals of sunshine may break through the clouds on Monday with daytime temps again peaking in the mid 30s. More clouds than sun Tuesday with highs in the low 30s. A chance of snow showers on Wednesday and a bit cooler with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Mostly cloudy Thursday and a risk of snow showers on Friday. The month wraps up with highs still a little above average in the mid to upper 20s.