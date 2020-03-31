First Alert Weather: More clouds return today

Yesterday many areas warmed into the low 50s, and other than the breeze, it turned out to be a pretty nice day. Today we are dropping the wind speeds, slightly decreasing temperatures and bringing back more cloud coverage. We are still expecting sunshine to poke through at times today, but unlike the mostly sunny afternoon we saw yesterday, we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies for much of the day. Wind speeds will drop to only around 5-10mph, but with the added cloud coverage, we will only warm into the mid 40s today. Mostly cloudy skies will remain tomorrow and for much of the rest of the week, but the temperatures look to stay around average or slightly above. By the time Thursday rolls around, there is the chance to see an isolated rain shower or two here and there. The best chance for rain showers looks to be Friday night as a cold front looks to slide through. It looks to bring light to moderate rainfall as of right now. There is a small chance to see a few snowflakes mixing in on the back side of the cold front, but with the warm temperatures expected throughout the day, it is not expected to accumulate as of this morning.