First Alert Weather: Milder times ahead to end the week

Thursday was the 14th time this winter season in Wausau that the temperature dipped below zero. That is still 10 days less than usually happens in a typical winter season. A startlit sky for tonight and cold with lows bottoming out in the single digits to around zero.

Breezy and noticeable milder on Friday with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs climbing into the low to mid 30s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph on Friday. It will remain dry for the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the upper 30s on Saturday.

Next week features some differences of model data and storm track in North Central Wisconsin. At the moment, a majority of the models show low pressure moving through the Midwest and tracking low pressure just a little too far south to affect our area with snow. One of the outliers is the GFS American model, which has a much farther north trajectory and brings rounds of light to moderate snow to the region from Monday through Wednesday evening. Which one is right? For now, it is hard to tell, but we'll leave in a chance of snow or snow showers for the early work week, subject to change as better data comes in over the coming days.

It will be seasonably chilly through the first half of next week with highs Monday in the mid 30s, slipping to the upper 20s Tuesday, and mid 20s Wednesday. There could be another shot of colder air next Thursday with daytime readings only in the mid teens.