First Alert Weather: Milder conditions this weekend

Sunshine will be common for the remainder of the day, however still colder than average for late February. Afternoon readings topping out in the low to mid 20s. Mostly clear and cold tonight. Lows by morning close to zero.

WSAW First Alert Weather

Milder for the weekend. Sunshine along with some afternoon clouds on Saturday. Highs in the low 30s. Mostly cloudy on Sunday and a little milder as the month of March gets underway. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. A weak cold front will slide through the region later Sunday night with little fanfare. Slightly cooler on Monday with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 30s. More clouds on Tuesday and Wednesday with chances of snow showers each day. Highs Tuesday in the mid 30s, while the low 30s on Wednesday. There is a risk of light snow on Thursday as a clipper system may streak across the Badger State. Highs in the mid 30s. Sunshine returns by next Friday with highs in the upper 30s.