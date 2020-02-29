First Alert Weather: Mild start to March

February will finish up as a cooler than average month for Wausau, but meteorological winter from December 1st to February 29th will be remembered as milder than average with above above snowfall.

Clouds on the increase for tonight and not nearly as cold as the past few nights. Lows by morning in the upper teens to low 20s. Clouds and some intervals of sunshine on Sunday. Mild with afternoon temps topping out in the low 40s. A little cooler on Monday with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the mid 30s. Considerable cloudiness on Tuesday with afternoon snow showers possible. Highs in the low 30s. Partly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 30s. More clouds than sun on Thursday with highs in the mid 30s. Some sun Friday with daytime temps peaking again in the mid 30s. A bit breezy but perhaps milder to start next weekend on Saturday with highs in the mid 40s.