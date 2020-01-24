First Alert Weather: Mild last weekend of January

It has been an unsettled second half of the week across the Wisconsin River Valley with periods of light to moderate snow. The latest wave of snow will be coming to an end this morning, with roads going from snow covered and rather messy, to wet and slippery by mid morning and for the afternoon hours. Continued mild with highs in the mid 30s.

Some clouds tonight with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Sunday features more clouds but still temperatures that are a solid 10 degrees above average for this time of the year. Highs in the mid 30s. Monday features some intervals of sunshine, along with the clouds as afternoon readings return to the mid 30s. A bit cooler for the rest of the week with more clouds than sightings of sun on Tuesday, while a chance of snow showers on Wednesday. Highs Tuesday around 30, dropping to the mid to upper 20s on Wednesday. The clouds stick around for the remainder of the week with another opportunity for snow showers on Friday. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.