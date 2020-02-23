First Alert Weather: Mild end to weekend, winter storm possible Tuesday-Wednesday

It is going to be another pleasant late February day weather-wise across North Central Wisconsin. Sunshine along with a few clouds and mild. Highs in the mid to upper 40s north, low to mid 40s in Central Wisconsin. Partly cloudy tonight and cool with lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Monday is a little cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

The latest on the winter storm that is anticipated to impact the Badger State Tuesday into Wednesday is that there are still a lot of factors that need to be nailed down. This includes determining the storm track, which varies from a more northerly path on the American GFS model, which would bring snow to at least the southern half of the area, to the European model which is much farther south and keeps the accumulating snow confined to southern Wisconsin. Along with the storm track, another variable are the snowfall amounts. At this point, it is still too early to say what the heaviest amounts of snow will be, however the trends have been for the most snow to fall in southern and southeast Wisconsin from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. For now in our neck of the woods, it is going to be cloudy on Tuesday with a chance of snow showers north late day, a chance of snow in Central Wisconsin later in the day. Highs in the low 30s. That chance of snow stays in the forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in Central Wisconsin, while just breezy and cloudy in the north. Highs Wednesday in the mid 20s.

Chilly for Thursday and Friday with more clouds than sun Thursday. High in the upper teens. Intervals of sun and clouds Friday, high again in the upper teens. Next weekend looks to be dry with some sun. Highs Saturday in the mid 20s, rising to the mid 30s next Sunday.