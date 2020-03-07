First Alert Weather: Mild & breezy Sunday

Just another weekend in the waning days of winter across North Central Wisconsin. Sunshine was common on Saturday with a mild afternoon and we are going to go for an even warmer day tomorrow with some sunshine. Before we get there, not as chilly tonight with a moonlit sky. Lows by morning settling in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday will likely be the warmest day so far this year across much of the region with sunshine, along with some clouds. Breezy but warmer with afternoon temps rising into the low to mid 50s. Nowhere near record highs for Sunday, since those are in the 70s, but it will be a taste of spring. A cold front will shift south on Monday ushering in more clouds and an opportunity for rain showers, especially in Central Wisconsin as the day goes on. Cooler with highs in the low to mid 40s. Sunshine will fade to clouds on Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s. Low pressure is forecast to track just south of Wisconsin late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and could bring light snow to the area. This would be most impactful for the morning drive on Wednesday as roads could be snow covered and slick. We DO NOT want a repeat performance by unsafe drivers from earlier this past week to happen on Wednesday morning with cars in the ditch and leading to traffic incidents. Thus, this is your heads up once again for the potential of treacherous roads for a time on Wednesday morning. As the light snow winds down, the roads will become just wet. Mainly cloudy for the rest of the day on Wednesday with highs around 40. Mostly cloudy on Thursday with snow showers possible north. High in the low 40s. Some sun on Friday. High in the mid 30s. More clouds next Saturday, but dry. High in the mid 30s.