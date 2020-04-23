First Alert Weather: Lots of clouds, still cool

Cloudy skies are back today and we could even see an isolated shower or two today. The best chance to see showers looks to be in our southern viewing area, and generally in the morning hours. The showers look to be light, and most communities will stay dry as well today. Temperatures unfortunately do not warm up too much, as we are stuck in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. This is still around 10-15 degrees below average, and we have been keeping that trend up for much of April so far. Tomorrow we are expecting mostly cloudy skies in the morning, but the latest models are supporting a good chance to see some afternoon sunshine and an overall pretty nice end to our Friday. The weekend looks good right now as well with 50s and sunshine returning. One model is trying to support a chance for some showers on Saturday, but that does not look to be the case in many others. Next Monday through Wednesday there are plenty of chances to see more rainfall, so get outside while it remains relatively dry over the next few days.